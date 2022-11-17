New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his girlfriend in Southeast Delhi's Madanpur Khadar area over suspicion that she was having an affair with another man, police said on Thursday.

They said the accused has been identified as Rahul, a local.

Also Read | Piyush Goyal Calls for Self-Regulation Within Media and Entertainment Industry on Content.

The police said they received a call at around 2.50 pm last Friday, informing them that a woman was lying unconscious in a room which was locked from outside.

The woman was later identified as Gulshana (22). She had separated from her husband and was living with her one-year-old daughter.

Also Read | India Rescues 38 Citizens Who Fell Victims to Job Offers of Transnational Crime Syndicates from Myanmar.

Autopsy reported confirmed that she had been strangulated and a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Sarita Vihar police station, the police said.

During inquiry, the owner of the room where Gulshana's body was found, told the police that a person named Rahul had been living there for the last 20-22 days.

The owner said he had received a call from Rahul that Friday, saying his girlfriend had fainted in his room after suffering an episode of epilepsy and that he was not in the room back then.

Rahul's mobile number was put on surveillance and he was apprehended from Aali Jungle area here on Wednesday, the police said. He worked at a private company in Okhla Industrial Area.

During interrogation, he told the police that Gulshana, along with her child, used to visit him in his room sometimes.

Rahul also said he wanted to marry the woman, but he suspected that she was having an affair with a person named Adi.

Last Thursday, Rahul and Gulshana had a fight after which he allegedly strangulated her using her shawl and ran away taking her child with him.

The child was rescued and given to Gulshana's mother, a police officer said.

The murder has come to light close of the heels of another such incident, where a 28-year-old man allegedly killed his live-in partner and chopped her body into 35 pieces.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)