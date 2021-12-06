New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) Around 30,000 NCC cadets cleaned seashore under the Puneet Sagar Abhiyan to increase awareness about keeping the coastline clean, the Defence Ministry said on Monday.

"The aim of the month-long Puneet Sagar campaign is to propagate the message of importance of clean seashores and beaches among the local population and future generations," its statement said.

Also Read | Apple iPhone SE (2020) Now Available at Rs 27,999 on Flipkart; Check Details Here.

The campaign began on December 1.

During the first week of the Abhiyan, the NCC cadets cleaned plastic waste from seashores in coastal areas with enthusiasm and vigour, the ministry said.

Also Read | Sarada Menon Dies: India's First Woman Psychiatrist Dies at 98.

Almost 30,000 cadets from eight coastal NCC directorates participated in the drive, it added.

"The cadets made efforts with the help of nukkad nataks, poetry recitation, etc to generate awareness and educate the target population about measures for conservation and impact of plastic pollution along the sea beaches," the statement said.

The cadets cleaned the beaches and gathered almost 900 kg plastic waste in the process, it noted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)