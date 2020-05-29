India News | 302 New COVID-19 Cases in Pune, District Count Reaches 7,314

Pune, May 29 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Pune district increased by 302 on Friday to take the total count to 7,314, a health official said.

The district also saw 11 COVID-19 deaths, taking the toll from the infection to 321, he added.

"Pune city accounted for 228 of the 302 new cases, followed by Pimpri Chinchwad with 28 and cantonment and rural areas with 46. Pune city now has 6,155 COVID-19 cases, Pimpri Chinchwad 495 and rural areas 664," he said.

