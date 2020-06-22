Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 22 (ANI): With 302 persons testing positive for COVID-19 in Rajasthan on Monday, the total coronavirus cases in the state has risen to 15,232.

Seven more COVID-19 deaths were reported on Monday taking the toll to 356.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: First, Second-Year Students of UG Courses And Second-Semester Students of PG Courses Promoted, Announces CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The state has 2,966 active cases. The number of recovered patients in the state stands at 11,910 after 313 patients recovered from the disease on Monday.

According to the state Health Department, 709,592 samples have been tested and 691,507 have tested negative for COVID-19. The results of 2,853 samples are awaited.

Also Read | Pakistan Cricketers Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf and Haider Ali Test Positive for COVID-19: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 22, 2020.

India's COVID-19 count reached 4,25,282 on Monday with an increase of 14,821 new cases and 445 deaths. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)