Chandigarh, Mar 7 (PTI) Haryana recorded 305 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the infection count in the state to 2,72,520, a health department bulletin said.

No COVID-related fatality was reported during the past 24 hours, it said, adding that the death toll in the state stands 3,056.

Of the new cases, 63, 45 and 30 infections were reported from Gurgaon, Karnal and Panchkula districts respectively.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 2,031 while the recovery rate is 98.13 per cent, the bulletin said. PTI SUN VSD

