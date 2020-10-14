Chandigarh, Oct 14 (PTI) Thirty-one more people died from coronavirus in Punjab on Wednesday as 549 fresh cases surfaced, taking the number of infections to 1,25,760, according to a medical bulletin.

So far, 3,925 people have died from the infection in the state.

Also Read | Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Rains: PM Narendra Modi Assures Help to KCR And Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Nine deaths were reported from Mohali, five from Jalandhar, three from Patiala, two each from Ferozepur, Muktsar and Pathankot and one each from Amritsar, Barnala, Faridkot, Hoshiarpur and Sangrur, the medical bulletin said.

The places from where new coronavirus cases were reported are Bathinda (68), Ludhiana (64), Patiala (51) and Hoshiarpur (47).

Also Read | Indian Railways Approves Alstom’s E-locos to Run Freight Trains at Maximum Speed of 120 Kmph.

There are 7,760 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of now, according to the bulletin.

A total of 970 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from infection, taking the number of cured persons to 1,14,075, it said.

Thirty-two critical patients are on ventilator while 176 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 22,18,914 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)