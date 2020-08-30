Port Blair, Aug 30 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 3,081 on Sunday as 31 more people tested positive for the infection, while two more fatalities pushed the Union territory's coronavirus death toll to 44, a health official said.

Twenty-five fresh infections were detected during contact tracing, while six new patients have travel history, he said.

The fresh infections have pushed the number of active COVID-19 cases in the archipelago to 518, the official said.

As many as 75 more people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,519, he said.

A total of 32,100 samples have been collected for COVID-19 tests till Saturday, of which 31,815 reports were received and 285 are awaited, the official said.

The administration is mass testing various tribes in the archipelago, another official said.

Samples of 120 members of the Onge tribe of Little Andaman and 50 members of the Jarawa tribe have been collected and sent for COVID-19 tests, he said, adding the reports are awaited.

Ten members of the Great Andamanese tribe, which has a population of only around 50, have recently tested positive for COVID-19, a senior health official said.

Four of the infected tribe members are from Strait Island, while six reside in Port Blair, he said.

"Two of the infected persons are undergoing treatment at a hospital, two are in quarantine in a COVID care centre and six of the tribe members who live in Port Blair have been placed under home isolation," Deputy Director of Health Department and nodal officer for COVID-19, Dr Avijit Roy, told PTI.

"We are mass testing the Great Andamanese tribe as some other members might have come in contact with these infected persons," he added.

