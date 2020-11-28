Agartala, Nov 28 (PTI) Tripura's COVID-19 tally rose to 32,641 on Saturday as 31 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

As many as 79 more people have been cured of the disease, he said.

Also Read | Dimple Kapadia on Christopher Nolan’s Tenet: I Have to See It Three Times More to Completely Understand.

Tripura now has 706 active coronavirus cases, while 31,545 people have recovered from the disease, 367 patients have succumbed to the infection and 23 have migrated to other states, the official said.

The state has so far conducted 5,23,102 COVID-19 tests, including 2,04,200 RT-PCR and 3,18,902 rapid antigen tests, he added.

Also Read | GHMC Elections 2020: Yogi Adityanath Powers BJP Campaign, Asks ‘Why Can’t Hyderabad be Renamed Bhagyanagar?’.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)