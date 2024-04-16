New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): As many as 31 students from the Residential Coaching Academy (RCA), Centre for Coaching and Career Planning, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), cleared the Civil Services Main Exam, 2023.

A total of 71 students from RCA appeared in the interview, of whom 31 got selected.

Out of the 31 selected candidates, some are expected to get IAS and IPS, and the remaining candidates are likely to get IRS, Audit and Account Service, IRTS and other allied services of Group-A as per their ranking and choices.

Nausheen, who secured the All India 9th rank, is the best performer from the RCA this year, the institution said.

The RCA is funded by the University Grants Commission (UGC) to provide free coaching and residential facilities to students preparing for civil service exams.

Established in 2010 by the UGC under the aegis of Centre for Coaching and Career Planning (CC&CP), JMI provides free coaching, and residential facilities to students of SC, ST, women, and minorities for civil services and other competitive examinations. Students are selected for comprehensive coaching on the basis of an all-India written test followed by individual interviews.

"This is a matter of great happiness for us. As many as 11 are women and 20 men. Here at the institution, mentoring is done at a very good level," Prof Samina Bano, Officiating Director, Academic Counsellor, RCA, Jamia, said.

Prerna Singh, a student of RCA, Jamia Millia Islamia, who scored rank 271 in the UPSC 2023 exam, expressed her happiness.

"This was my fourth attempt. I am happy and grateful. There are stages that are disheartening, but in the end, it's all about why you decided to go for it in the first place. My friends and mother have motivated me a lot for each attempt I have given." Prena said, while speaking to ANI.

Nazia Parveen, another student of RCA who scored rank 670 in the UPSC 2023 exam, while expressing her happiness, said that there is no substitute for hard work and you should not lose hope.

"This was my fourth attempt since I could not qualify the last three attempts. I want to say that there is no substitute for hard work and you should not lose hope. You should learn from your mistakes..." Nazia Parveen said.

"The consistent performance of RCA, JMI in training students for civil service examinations year after year is a matter of great pride and satisfaction for the university. The university administration has been providing all the support to the RCA and to improve its performance, further assistance will be provided by the administration. Hopefully, the results will improve further in the coming years," Prof. Eqbal Hussain, Officiating Vice Chancellor, JMI said.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on April 16 declared the results for the Civil Services Exam 2023, with Aditya Srivastava securing the top rank.

Animesh Pradhan and Donuru Ananya Reddy secured the second and third ranks, respectively, it said.

A total of 1,016 candidates cleared the examination and have been recommended for different central government services, the UPSC said.

The Civil Services Exam is conducted annually in three stages--preliminary, main and interview -- by the UPSC to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others. (ANI)

