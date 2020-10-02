Dehradun, Oct 2 (PTI) As many as 311 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Friday taking the state's pandemic tally to 49,559 while 11 more infected people died at different hospitals in the state, a health bulletin stated.

Haridwar district reported the highest with 132 positive cases, Dehradun 67, Tehri 47, Uttarkashi 33, Almora 14, Pauri 6, Chamoli 4, Bageshwar 3, Rudraprayag 3 and Nainital 2, the state health department bulletin said.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal Joins Protest at Jantar Mantar Over Hathras Case; DMRC Regulates Entry & Exit at Key Stations Amid Surge in Protesters.

Eleven more COVID patients died in the state taking the toll to 636, it said.

So far, 40,176 COVID patients have recovered in the state and the number of infected patients under treatment is 8,504, the bulletin stated, while 243 patients have migrated out of the state.

Also Read | Sawai Madhopur Alleged Rape Case: Five Including Ex-BJP Mahila Morcha Leader Arrested by Rajasthan Police.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)