Surat, Sep 29 (PTI) 311 new coronavirus cases were detected in Surat in the last 24 hours, taking the tally in the district to 27,894, the Gujarat health department said on Tuesday evening.

The district once again recorded the highest one-day spike in cases in the state.

Four persons succumbed to the infection in the district during the same period.

To curb the infection spread in the city, the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) has started conducting rapid antigen tests in diamond units and textile markets.

On Tuesday, SMC conducted 569 rapid tests at various textile markets and found 22 cases of infection, it said.

Similarly, 28 persons were found positive during the drive in various diamond units.

Surat's tally of 27,894 cases is second biggest after Ahmedabad, where 36,650 infections have been recorded so far.

Of 311 new cases, 179 cases were from Surat city and 132 from rural parts of the district, the release said.

While one person from the city died in the last 24 hours, three deaths were reported from rural parts, taking the death toll to 934 in the district.

A total of 275 persons, highest in Gujarat, were given discharge in the last 24 hours, said the release.

