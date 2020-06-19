Ahmedabad, Jun 19 (PTI) The number of coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad district rose to 18,258 with 312 new patients reported onFriday, the Gujarat health department said.

The districtalso reported the death of 21 COVID-19 patients, taking the total fatalities to 1,296.

12,767 patients have recovered in the district with 206 patients getting discharged from hospital on Friday, the department said.

The district on Friday reported 312 out of 540 new cases detected in Gujarat and 21 out of27 deaths.

