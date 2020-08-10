Panaji, Aug 10 (PTI) The COVID-19 count in Goa increased by 317 on Monday to reach 9,029, while five deaths took the toll to 80, an official said.

The number of people discharged so far increased by 213 to touch 6,208, he added.

"Three men and two women in the 47-74 age group died during the day. A total of 3,078 samples were tested, of which 317 were positive, 2,031 negative and the reports of 730 are awaited," he informed.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 9,029, new cases 317, deaths 80, discharged 6,208, active cases 2,741, samples tested till date 1,51,202.

