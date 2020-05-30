India News | 317 New COVID-19 Cases in West Bengal Today

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 30 (ANI): A total of 317 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 5,130 in the state, West Bengal health department said.

"317 new Covid-19 positive cases reported in the state in the last 24 hours. Total positive cases stand at 5,130 and the death toll is at 237," the state Department of Health said.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India has reported the biggest spike of 7,964 new coronavirus cases and 265 unfortunate deaths in the last 24 hours. The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 4971 and the number of cases climbed to 1,73,763 on Saturday. (ANI)

