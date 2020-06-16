Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153178

  • Total Deaths

    9900

  • Total Recovered

    180013

  • Total Confirmed

    343091
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | 317 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Karnataka, State's Count Reaches 7,530

Agency News ANI| Jun 16, 2020 10:20 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | 317 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Karnataka, State's Count Reaches 7,530

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 16 (ANI): A total of 317 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Karnataka on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 7,530, the state health department said.

With seven more COVID-19 fatalities, the death toll in the state has climbed to 94.

Also Read | At Least 20 Indian Army Soldiers Killed in Action in Galwan Valley, Over 40 Casualties on Chinese Side, Say Reports: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 16, 2020.

"Karnataka detects 317 new COVID-19 positive cases and 7 deaths today, taking the total number of positive cases and deaths to 7,530 and 94 respectively," the state health department stated.

A total of 322 patients have been discharged after treatment, taking the total number of recovered patients to 4,456.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy A21s Smartphone With 48MP Quad Camera Launching Tomorrow in India; Prices, Features & Specifications.

With an increase of 10,667 cases and 380 deaths in the past 24 hours, the COVID-19 count in India reached 3,43,091 on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.73 75.19
Kolkata 78.55 70.84
Mumbai 83.62 73.75
Chennai 80.41 73.21
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1475 0.21
GBP 95.3250 -0.50
EUR 85.7100 -0.11
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement