India News | 317 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Karnataka, State's Count Reaches 7,530

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 16 (ANI): A total of 317 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Karnataka on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 7,530, the state health department said.

With seven more COVID-19 fatalities, the death toll in the state has climbed to 94.

A total of 322 patients have been discharged after treatment, taking the total number of recovered patients to 4,456.

With an increase of 10,667 cases and 380 deaths in the past 24 hours, the COVID-19 count in India reached 3,43,091 on Tuesday. (ANI)

