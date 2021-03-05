New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): The Delhi Police has lost 32 of its own 'corona warriors' while discharging their duties during the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

According to Delhi Police data, Constable Amit Kumar, 21, and Sub-Inspector Karambir Singh, 59, who was on the verge of retirement, were among the casualties in the fight against the virus.

The total infections in Delhi Police have touched 7,603 with the recovery of 7,315 personnel so far.

As the lockdown seemed to immediately halt all movement and operations, ensuring the supply of essential commodities, emergency movement if people for medical purposes and unforeseen circumstances, movement of people for essential services, specific needs of senior citizens and more were undertaken by the police.

Police pickets were set up throughout the city to check for non-essential movement of people, which was further augmented by sending patrol parties on foot, motorcycles and vans to enforce complete lockdown.

After the creation of containment zones and difficulties in admission to hospitals, more police personnel were deployed to enforce physical restrictions. The Delhi Police was the first to start a Helpline on telephone number 23469526 to listen and resolve grievances through direct intervention.

On March 24, 2020, an order was issued establishing a dedicated 24X7 Helpline Centre under the supervision of a senior officer assisted by sufficient staff. The police personnel went far beyond their call of duty in not only enforcing the lockdown but also providing relief measures to the hungry, shelter to the stranded and succour to the helpless, according to data.

The Delhi Police also took note of law and order implication from families who were unable to feed themselves and started engaging with all entities for an organised food network in the national capital. In several parts of the city, community kitchens were started by the police to feed the hungry.

The police also issued movement passes for those engaged in the supply of essential services/goods and also for an extreme personal emergency. Thus the complete chain of supplies that had frozen with the onset of lockdown was revived.

The Delhi Police managed the issue of migrant labourers tactfully who were keen to leave the city to their native places due to lack of employment during to loss of employment. The police shifted hem to nearby shelter homes and ensured a regular supply of food and ration to them.

A Senior Citizens Cell at Police Headquarters was activated that provided help to older people, while Delhi Police personnel volunteered in reuniting the members of the families who were stranded in other cities and unable to come home due to the lockdown.

A campaign titled 'Delhi Police - Dil Ki Police' was launched to signify change and a large number of people and celebrities appreciated their efforts in the war against COVID-19.

The Ayurraksha Project was launched with the help of the Ministry of AYUSH titled 'Corona se Jung - Delhi Police ke Sang' to build immunity among 82,000 personnel with a 60-day treatment by administering immune-boosting Ayurveda Medicine. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)