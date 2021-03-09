New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) Delhi recorded 320 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths due to the disease on Tuesday, breaching the 300-mark again after a gap of two days, according to the data shared by the city health department.

The new cases came from 66,744 tests, including 40,885 RT-PCR tests and 25,859 rapid antigen tests conducted the previous day, according to the latest health bulletin.

The number of active cases rose to 1,812 on Tuesday from 1,730 on Monday. Four new deaths took the toll to 10,928, it said.

The positivity rate fell slightly to 0.48 per cent from 0.50 per cent a day before.

On Sunday and Monday, 286 and 239 cases respectively, were recorded. The city had registered 321 new coronavirus cases, the highest daily count in nearly one-and-half months, and a death on Saturday, and 312 cases and a fatality on Friday.

On Tuesday, 320 new coronavirus cases were recorded, taking the infection tally to 6,41,660, the bulletin said.

A total of 585 new cases were reported on January 1 and 384 on January 4. It had dropped to 306 on January 11 and risen again to 386 on January 12, according to official figures.

The numbers had started to come down the next month, and on February 26, 256 cases were recorded, the highest daily count in February.

However, since early March, cases were again seen on the rise.

Health experts and doctors have attributed this "sudden rise" in the number of cases to complacency among people, not following COVID-19-appropriate behaviour and "assuming all is well now".

The number of people under home isolation rose to 952 on Tuesday from 947 on Monday, the bulletin said, adding that over 6.28 lakh people had recovered till date.

