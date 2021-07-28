New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) Over 32,000 applicants have registered on the Delhi University's admission portal for postgraduate courses, while over 4,400 aspirants registered for MPhil and PhD courses.

The registration process commenced on July 26 and will end on August 21.

According to the data on the university portal, 32,700 applicants had registered till 5 pm on Wednesday, while 4,462 had registered for MPhil and PhD courses.

The varsity held its second virtual open day on Wednesday where the Delhi University (DU) officials asked the aspirants to fill the registration forms properly as there are many things in the forms that cannot be edited after submission.

Meanwhile, students sought to know whether they would be eligible for merit-based or entrance-based admissions.

"Some of the courses have both the options--50 per cent entrance-based seats and remaining merit-based seats. If you are a graduate from DU in an Honours course, you are eligible for those merit-based seats. If you are not from DU, you can only apply for the entrance-based process.

“Even if you are a graduate from DU and have completed your graduation from a non-Honours course, you are not eligible for merit-based process," the officials explained.

The varsity has announced entrance test dates which will commence from September 26 and will go on till October 1. The exam will be conducted by the National Testing Agency.

The officials also said that students have to be extremely careful while choosing their test centre.

"The students have to fill in three preferences and if they choose NCR, they can be allotted a test centre either in Faridabad, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad or Noida. This is very important and you have to think twice before finalising the test centres,” they said.

This time, the students also have to fill in details of their COVID-19 vaccination status, whether they are vaccinated or not, if they are, have they been inoculated with the first dose or both, officials added.

