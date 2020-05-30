India News | 324 Recruits Attested into Madras Regiment

Udhagamandalam (TN), May 30 (PTI) A total of 324 recruits were attested to the Madras Regiment, the oldest Infantry Regiment of the Indian Army on Saturday.

The recruits had a 46-weeks training and wore olive green and marched past the prestigious drill square at Shrinagesh Barracks at Wellington in the hilly Nilgiris district, thus fulfilling their long cherished dream, a press release said.

Also Read | India's COVID-19 Recovery Rate Increases by 4.51% to 47.40%, 11,264 Patients Cured Over Last 24 Hours: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 30, 2020.

The attestation parade was reviewed by Brigadier Rajeshwar Singh, Commandant of Madras Regiment Centre, who congratulated the recruits and appreciated instructors and staff for achieving the highest standard of drill.

Singh also made a special mention of the efforts to train soldiers under prevailing pandemic situation.PTI COR NVM

Also Read | West Bengal Govt Allows Deployment of 100% Workforce in Tea Gardens from June 1.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)