India News | 326 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Rajasthan

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 17 (ANI): A total of 326 new COVID-19 cases and 5 deaths were reported in Rajasthan on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 13,542 in the state.

"Rajasthan reports 326 new COVID-19 cases today, taking the total number of cases to 13,542. The death toll stands at 313 after 5 deaths were reported today," the State Health Department said.

Also Read | Mortal Remains of Col B Santosh Babu, Who Attained Martyrdom During Violent Clashes With Chinese Troops in Galwan Valley, Flown to Hyderabad.

With an increase of 10,974 new cases and 2,003 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 3,54,065 on Wednesday while the toll due to the virus stands at 11,903.

It includes 1,55,227 active cases and 1,86,935 cured, discharged and migrated patients, according to the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

Also Read | Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, Former Union Minister & RJD Leader, Tests Positive For COVID-19: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 17, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)