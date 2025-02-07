New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): The 32nd Session of the Indian Art History Congress will be hosted by the Indian Institute of Heritage, Noida, deemed to be a university, under the Ministry of Culture from February 8-10, according to a press release by Ministry of Culture.

The Indian Art History Congress is an all-India body of the study of the Indian Art Heritage, its headquarters being situated in Guwahati.

The conference is being held on the theme "Rendering of Indian Epics in Art and Culture," which aims to highlight the diverse forms of artistic expression based on the epics. A variety of oral, textual and visual mediums became a conduit through which these narratives were transmitted. In this context, the conference aims to be a platform that brings together conversations on the various forms of artistic and performative representations of the epics. It highlights the multiplicity and plurality of the epics in terms of its diverse artistic manifestations tracing their influence as well as their representation from ancient to contemporary times, the press release stated.

The conference will be inaugurated by the Chief Guest, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister of Culture and Tourism and Chancellor, Indian Institute of Heritage. Mahesh Sharma, Member of Parliament, Former Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Culture and Former Chancellor of the National Museum Institute will grace the Inaugural Programme as the Guest of Honour.

The Ramayana and the Mahabharata, two of India's most ancient epics, continue to shape the cultural ethos of the nation. Over time, different renditions of the epics were produced in different languages that reflected the unique manifestations of different cultures and regions, reforming the epics with local variations, the release stated.

B R Mani, the Vice Chancellor of the Indian Institute of Heritage mentioned that "the ideals of the epics and its universal themes of Dharma, comprising deliberations on duty, righteousness and justice, became a guiding way of life for a diverse section of people not only in India but finding resonance across cultures even beyond our country."

The contribution and significance of the Indian Art History Congress is elaborated by Maruti Nandan Prasad Tiwari, Chairman, IAHC and D S Somashekhar, General Secretary, IAHC. They said, "Art is both an inward and outward journey for sensitive beings to attain the Supreme bliss. The experience of Art transcends age. The Indian Art History Congress-Guwahati devoted to promoting interest in Art, its preservation and protection, has involved both veteran and young scholars alike to reach the goal. Great scholars like K D Bajpai, R D Choudhury and others made our organisation a medium through which they tried to orient generations of young scholars to protect our rich cultural heritage- both tangible and intangible. We are in their shoes carrying their dreams further for posterity."

The conference has already seen a phenomenal response wherein more than 200 abstract submissions were received for evaluation. This attests to the fact that the Indian epics not only shaped the moral, spiritual, and artistic ethos of our ancient civilization but continue to resonate in the present times with similar fervour. Abstract submissions reflect the diversity of thematic discourses that look into the aspects of mythology, history, aesthetics, statehood, identity, cultural exchanges, diplomacy, international legacies, modernist reinterpretations, and regional influences, among others. Furthermore, the diverse backgrounds of the scholars - from disciplines such as art history, archaeology, ancient Indian history, epigraphy, numismatics, and others - and their varied research interests will bring about unique intersections of thought and interdisciplinary dialogues, fostering new and enriched outlook on the epics. Thus, the conference aims to be a space where these various intersections and interpretations by senior and emerging scholars will come together to create a profoundly engaging scholarly endeavour, the release stated.

The Indian Institute of Heritage is pleased to collaborate with the Indian Art History Congress to host this conference on such a timely and profound theme, the release added (ANI)

