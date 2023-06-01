Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), June 1 (ANI): The Naval Investiture Ceremony, 2023 for the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) was held in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

As per an official release from the Defence Ministry, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar conferred thirty-three gallantry and distinguished service awards during the Naval Investiture Ceremony.

LA(AH) Vineet Kumar and Commodore Nishant Singh (Posthumous) were conferred with the Nau Sena Medal (Gallantry).

The investiture ceremony also saw the presentation of sixteen Vishisht Seva Medals, two Jeevan Raksha Padaks, and thirteen Nau Sena Medals for Devotion to Duty.

In addition to these awards, the Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) also presented the Lt VK Jain Memorial Gold Medal for pioneering research in the field of Weapon Improvement and Electrical Engineering, as well as the Capt Ravi Dhir Memorial Gold Medal for promoting Flight Safety.

The CNS Trophy for Best Green Practice 2023 was awarded to Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam and INS Tunir in the Industrial and non-industrial categories respectively.

The CNS also awarded Unit Citations to operational units and shore establishments for their outstanding performances last year.

Indian naval vessels Betwa, Satpura, Sutlej and Nireekshak, Kalvari class submarine INS Karanj along with INAS 321 FSS and INAS 318 received the Unit Citation. In the shore establishment category, the awardees were INS India, Tanaji and Valsura, and Material Organisation (Visakhapatnam).

The ceremony was attended by the spouses and families of the awardees, as well as senior dignitaries of the Indian Navy. The CNS lauded the award winners for their acts of bravery and distinguished service and thanked their family members for their support to the naval personnel. (ANI)

