India News | 33 New COVID-19 Cases in Gurugram, Count Reaches 317 in District

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 26 (ANI): With 33 new COVID-19 cases being reported in Gurugram on Tuesday, the count of confirmed cases has reached 317 in the district, according to the district health department.

The number of active positive cases in the district, however, stands at 134, according to the media bulletin issued by the Health Department.

Also Read | US Becomes First Country to Cross 100,000 COVID-19 Deaths Toll: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 26, 2020.

As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday morning, Haryana had 1,184 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 765 cured and discharged patients, with 16 deaths being reported so far in the state due to the infection. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)