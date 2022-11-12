Chandigarh, Nov 12 (PTI) In a major reshuffle in the police department, the Punjab government Saturday issued transfer and posting orders of 30 IPS and three PPS officers with immediate effect, according to an official release.

The order of shifting police officers including eight senior superintendents of police (SSPs) and three commissioners of police comes amid the opposition parties targeting the AAP government over the law and order issue in the state.

Senior IPS officer Kuldeep Singh has been appointed as head of the anti-drug special task force replacing Harpreet Singh Sidhu, the official order said.

Senior IPS officer B Chandra Sekhar has been given the charge of additional director general of police (prisons) while L K Yadav goes as director, bureau of investigation, it said.

The state government also shifted IPS officer Arunpal Singh from the post of Commissioner of Police, Amritsar and posted him as inspector general of police (IGP), provisioning.

IPS officer Jaskaran Singh will be the new Amritsar police commissioner.

Amritsar saw a daylight murder of Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri on November 4, prompting the opposition to hit out at the Bhagwant Mann government over the law and order.

Even AAP MLA from Amritsar North Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh had then sought dismissal of the Amritsar police commissioner for the “rising crime graph” in the city.

Mandeep Singh Sidhu has been posted as Ludhiana Police Commissioner, replacing Kaustubh Sharma who has been posted as IGP, Human Rights and IGP, Ludhiana Range, the government release said.

S Boopathi, deputy inspector general (DIG), provisioning, has been given additional charge of Commissioner of Police, Jalandhar.

Nanak Singh will be the new SSP of Mansa, replacing Gaurav Toora who has been appointed as assistant inspector general (AIG), personnel-II, it said.

Mansa district had remained in the news for the brutal murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala in May this year. Later, gangster Deepak Tinu had also escaped Mansa police custody.

Sandeep Garg goes as SSP, Mohali, replacing Vivek Sheel Soni, who is posted as SSP, Rupnagar. Kanwardeep Kaur goes as SSP, Ferozepur, replacing Surendra Lamba who will be SSP, Sangrur.

Gurmeet Singh Chauhan, who is assistant inspector general at anti-gangster task force (AGTF), will be the new SSP, Tarn Taran, the official order said.

Opinderjit Singh Ghuman goes as SSP, Muktsar, replacing Sachin Gupta who is posted as AIG, provisioning while Varun Sharma will be SSP, Patiala replacing Deepak Pareek who has given the charge of AIG, personnel-I.

Gursharan Singh Sandhu has been posted as IGP, Jalandhar range. IPS officer R K Jaiswal will be IGP, STF while G S Dhillon goes as IGP, law and order.

SPS Parmar has been posted as IGP, Bathinda range while Naunihal Singh, who is IGP, personnel, has been given additional charge of IGP, Punjab Armed Police-II.

Shive Kumar Sharma has been posted as IGP, security while Gurdial Singh goes as DIG, AGTF. Ranjit Singh has been posted as DIG, Ferozepur range.

Three Punjab Police Services (PPS) officers Manjit Singh, Balwant Kaur and Harmeet Singh have also been given new posting orders.

