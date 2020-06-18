India News | 33 Shelter Home Inmates Test Positive for COVID-19 in Kanpur

Kanpur (UP), Jun 18 (PTI) Thirty-three inmates of two shelter homes run by the Uttar Pradesh government here have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Thursday.

Eighteen coronavirus patients have been detected at a women shelter home, while 15 in a girls care home, District Magistrate Brahma Dev Ram Tiwari said.

All of them have been admitted to government hospitals. Other inmates have been quarantined and their samples sent for COVID-19 test, the district magistrate said.

A circle officer in the city has also tested positive for COVID-19 and admitted to a hospital.

With 51 fresh cases, the COVID-19 tally in the city has risen to 842. Of them, 29 patients have died and 480 have been recovered.

