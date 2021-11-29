New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) About 33 per cent of wells registered decline in ground water levels in the range of 0 to 2 metres, the Ministry of Jal Shakti said on Monday, noting that decline of more than four metres has also been observed in few pockets of cities like Delhi, Chennai, Allahabad, Kanpur and Lucknow.

Responding to a question in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Bishweshwar Tudu said the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) is periodically monitoring the ground water levels throughout the country, including metro cities, on a regional scale, through a network of monitoring wells.

"In order to assess the decline in water level on a long-term basis, the water level data collected by CGWB during November 2020 has been compared with the decadal average (2010-2019)," he said in a written response.

The minister further said the analysis of water level data indicated that about 33 per cent of the wells monitored have registered decline in ground water levels in the range of 0–2 metres.

"Decline of more than 4 metres has also been observed in a few pockets of Delhi, Chennai, Indore, Coimbatore, Madurai, Vijayawada, Dehradun, Jaipur, Allahabad, Ghaziabad, Kanpur and Lucknow," he added.

