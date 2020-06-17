India News | 3,307 New COVID-19 Cases, 114 Deaths Registered in Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 17 (ANI): A total of 3,307 new COVID-19 cases and 114 deaths were reported on Wednesday, taking the total count to 1,16,752.

"Maharashtra reports 3,307 new COVID-19 positive cases and 114 deaths today, taking the total number of positive cases and deaths to 1,16,752 and 5,651, respectively," the state health department said.

Out of the total cases and deaths in the state, 1,359 cases and 77 deaths have been registered in Mumbai, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

"1,359 new COVID-19 positive cases and 77 deaths have been reported in Mumbai today. The total number of cases stands at 61,501 and death toll is at 3,242," BMC said.

A total of 17 cases and one death have been reported in Dharavi, which are included in Mumbai's COVID-19 tally and toll.

According to the BMC, the total number of cases in the locality rose to 2,106 while 78 fatalities have been recorded.

"17 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Dharavi area of Mumbai, taking the total number of cases to 2,106. A total of 78 people have succumbed to the disease in the area so far," BMC said.

With an increase of 10,974 new cases and 2,003 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 3,54,065 on Wednesday while the toll stands at 11,903.

This includes 1,55,227 active cases and 1,86,935 cured, discharged and migrated patients, according to the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

