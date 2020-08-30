Kolkata, Aug 30 (PTI) The discharge rate of COVID-19 patients reached close to 82 per cent in West Bengal after 3,308 patients recovered from the disease on Sunday when 3,019 fresh cases of infection were reported, the health department said.

Altogether 1,30,952 people have been cured of the disease so far in the state.

The death toll rose to 3,176 after 50 more people succumbed to COVID-19, a bulletin released by the department said.

The coronavirus tally in the state has gone up to 1,59,785 while the number of active cases is 25,657 now, it added.

Since Saturday, 43,436 samples have been tested for COVID-19.

