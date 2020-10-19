Dehradun, Oct 19 (PTI) Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 58,360 on Monday with 336 more people testing positive while six more infected patients died at different hospitals, a health bulletin showed.

Dehradun reported the highest number with 84 cases, Pauri 82, Chamoli 62, Nainital 25, Udham Singh Nagar 19, Uttarkashi 18, Haridwar 16, Pithoragarh 10, Rudraprayag 8, Champawat 4, Bageshwar 4, Tehri 3 and Almora 1, the state health department bulletin said.

Meanwhile, six more COVID patients died at different hospitals in the state taking the overall toll to 933 so far, the bulletin said.

So far, 51,486 infected people have recuperated while 414 have migrated out of the state.

The active cases count stands at 5,527, it said.

