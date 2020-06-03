India News | 34 New COVID-19 Cases in C'garh, Tally Rises to 628

Raipur, Jun 3 (PTI) Chhattisgarh reported 34 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday even as 40 patients were discharged from hospitals across the state on the same day, an official said.

The tally of people who have tested coronavirus positive in the state till date is 628, while that of patients who have been discharged from hospitals is 170, said Dr Akhilesh Tripathi from the State Control and Command Centre (COVID-19).

Of the new cases, 22 were reported from Balodabazar district, eight from Koriya while one case each from Balrampur, Kabirdham, Mungeli and Bilaspur districts, he said.

Most of the new patients are either migrant labourers, who recently returned to their home districts from different parts of the country and were quarantined, or those who came in their contact, he said.

A rural health organiser (RHO-a health department staff), who is posted at the sub-health centre in Dharashiv village, is among the new patients detected in Balodabazar, Dr Tripathi said.

As many as 40 patients were discharged from different hospitals and medical college hospitals of the state following their recovery on Wednesday, he said.

The COVID-19 count in the state is now 628, though the number of active cases is 456 as 170 patients have recovered and two patients died, he said.

At present, 2,23,150 people are kept in 19,374 quarantine centres of the state, while 52,352 people are in home quarantine as a precautionary measure, he said.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 628, new cases: 34, deaths: two, discharged: 170, active cases: 456, people tested so far: 76,446.

