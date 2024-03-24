New Delhi, March 24: A 34-year-old was arrested for allegedly raping a 4-year-old girl at her tuition centre in the Pandav Nagar area of Delhi, a police official said on Sunday. The incident took place on Saturday, followed by the arrest of the accused today.

"In Mandawali Police Station, yesterday a complaint was received that a 4-year-old girl was raped by a 34-year-old man at the place where she goes for tuition. We have registered a case and the man was arrested," Delhi Eastern Range's Additional CP Sagar Singh Kalsi said. The accused was identified as Appu (34). Delhi Shocker: Four-Year-Old Girl Raped by Tuition Teacher’s Brother in Pandav Nagar; Police and Paramilitary Forces Deployed (Watch Videos).

People Protest Outside Accused’s House

#WATCH | Delhi: People protested and vandalised cars in the Pandav Nagar area after a 4-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man at her tuition centre. https://t.co/xNaRoxHOFv pic.twitter.com/AnmmlN9wIT — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2024

VIDEO | Locals gather in Delhi's Pandav Nagar area after a 4-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her teacher. pic.twitter.com/MWJOZtGiM5 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 24, 2024

Appu is the brother of the teacher who was taking tuition for the four-year-old girl. She used to go to study every day, but yesterday, the tuition teacher was not at home. The accused raped the little girl on the pretext of teaching, and the accused threatened the little girl not to tell anyone at home.

The minor girl goes home crying and tells everything to her parents, based on which a case was registered against the accused at Mandwali police station and later the accused was arrested. According to a police official, the victim girl has been referred to AIIMS from Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital for treatment. Delhi Horror: Protesters Vandalise Cars Following Alleged Rape of 4-Year-Old Girl at Tuition Centre in Pandav Nagar, Accused Arrested (Watch Videos).

Meanwhile, people protested and vandalised cars in the Pandav Nagar area today after receiving information about the rape of a girl in the area. "In this area, a rumour was spread that no action was being taken so people gathered, We also got to know about some incidents of vandalism. Police reached the spot and now the situation is peaceful. The girl is also safe," Delhi Eastern Range's Additional CP Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

DCP, East Delhi, Apoorva Gupta, further provided details on the health condition of the victim and requested that the public not spread any false information. "Rumours are being spread that the girl's health is critical but this isn't true, her condition is normal. All legal proceedings are going on, medical work has been done and she is talking well to the counsellor. I appeal to the people not to get into false information which is being spread by a few with whatever intent," Apoorva Gupta said. Further details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)