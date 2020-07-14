Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 14 (ANI): 346 new COVID-19 positive cases and 128 cases of recovery were reported in Jammu and Kashmir today.

"The total number of positive cases in the union territory has risen to 11,173 including 6,223 recovered cases and 195 deaths," the Government of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir said in a release.

A total of 9,06,752 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. 5,71,460 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.

There are 3,11,565 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. 23,727 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the country to date. (ANI)

