New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) The coronavirus pandemic has killed 35 armed forces personnel and infected 19,839 of them, according to details provided by the government in the Lok Sabha.

Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik said 32 Army personnel and three from the Indian Air Force died of COVID-19.

"The number of COVID-19 cases in Army, Navy and Air Force are 16,758, 1,365 and 1,716 respectively," he said in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.

All the three services have taken a series of measures to insulate their personnel from coronavirus infection, the minister said.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India has crossed 50 lakh while the death toll has surpassed 82,000, according to official figures.

