Deoghar/Ranchi, Mar 17 (PTI) As many as 35 jawans of Jharkhand Armed Police (JAP) fell ill in the early hours of Friday with complaints of headache, vomiting and were rushed to hospital, a senior official said.

Seventeen of them were discharged after checkup while 18 are admitted to Sadar Hospital, a JAP official said.

The condition of the 18 jawans is stable, he said.

Investigations are on to ascertain the cause of the illness, the official said.

The jawans had returned to Deoghar two days ago after law and order duty at various places.

Ruling out food poisoning, the JAP official said they were suspecting viral fever to be the cause of the sickness as over 650 jawans had consumed the same meal on Thursday night.

Civil Surgeon, Deoghar, Dr Yugal Choudhary said the jawans had complaints of vomiting, loose motion, headache which could be due to contaminated water, heat, food poisoning or any other reason and tests were being conducted.

JAP-5 DSP Sumit Prasad said a total of 682 jawans are undergoing training here under a special promotional course.

