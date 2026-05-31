India News | 35 Ministers to Be Inducted into West Bengal Government Tomorrow: CM Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 31 (ANI): As part of a major West Bengal Cabinet expansion, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday announced the induction of 35 ministers into the state government at an oath-taking ceremony on Monday.

Taking to X, the Chief Minister stated that Governor RN Ravi will administer the oath of office to the new ministers at Nabanna at 11 am tomorrow.

Also Read | Who Are Vedant Shrivastava, Nisarga Adhikary and Sarthak Sidhant? The 3 Gen-Z Students Who Put CBSE’s OSM System Under Scrutiny.

"Tomorrow, a full-fledged Council of Ministers of the elected nationalist government will be formed by the verdict of the people of West Bengal. For the purpose of expanding the Council of Ministers, 35 ministers of the West Bengal government will take their oaths at Nabanna at 11 a.m. His Excellency the Governor Shri R. N. Ravi will administer their oaths at Nabanna," said CM Suvendu Adhikari.

Senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) expected to be assigned key portfolios in the state administration.

Also Read | Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live: Dear Empire Sunday Lottery Result of May 31, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Earlier on May 18, the West Bengal Cabinet had approved the constitution of two commissions to address institutional corruption and atrocities against women, announced state Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday.

Both commissions are set to be headed by retired judges of the Calcutta High Court and will officially begin their proceedings from June 1.

Speaking on the Cabinet's decision, the Chief Minister, Suvendu Adhikari, said, "The Cabinet has approved the constitution of a Commission against Institutional Corruption, which will be headed by retired Kolkata High Court judge, Justice Biswajeet Basu. The Cabinet also approved a Commission for atrocities against women. This will be chaired by retired Justice Samapti Chatterjee."

The Chief Minister emphasised that the state government is committed to transparency and the protection of citizens' rights.

"Both the commissions will begin work from June 1," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)