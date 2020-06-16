India News | 35 More COVID-19 Cases in UP: KGMU, Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 16 (ANI): The King George's Medical University (KGMU) informed that of 2,301 samples tested for COVID-19 on Monday, results of 35 samples are positive.

In the latest update by the state Health Department, Uttar Pradesh has reported a total of 14,091 COVID-19 cases as of Monday. (ANI)

