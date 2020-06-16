Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | 35 More COVID-19 Cases in UP: KGMU, Lucknow

Agency News ANI| Jun 16, 2020 10:54 AM IST
India News | 35 More COVID-19 Cases in UP: KGMU, Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 16 (ANI): The King George's Medical University (KGMU) informed that of 2,301 samples tested for COVID-19 on Monday, results of 35 samples are positive.

"Out of the 2,301 samples tested yesterday for COVID-19, results of 35 are positive, " said KGMU.

In the latest update by the state Health Department, Uttar Pradesh has reported a total of 14,091 COVID-19 cases as of Monday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

