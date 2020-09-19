Kohima, Sep 19 (PTI) At least 35 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Nagaland on Saturday, taking the tally in the state to 5,392, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

Forty-two people were cured of the disease during the day, which took the total number of recoveries to 4,150, he said.

"Out of 526 results received 35 positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed - 23 in Dimapur, 10 in Kohima and 2 in Zunheboto," the minister said on Twitter.

Of the 42 new recoveries, 28 were reported from Kohima, 10 from Dimapur, and two each from Mon and Tuensang districts, he said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state is currently at 76.96 per cent.

Nagaland now has 1,206 active COVID-19 cases in the state, while 15 people died of the disease and 21 migrated to other states.

Dimapur has the highest number of active cases at 760, followed by Kohima at 396 and Mon at 18.

Of the total coronavirus cases in Nagaland, 2,513 are armed force personnel and 1,434 returnees, a health department official said.

The state has so far tested 72,807 samples for COVID- 19, he added.

