Fatehpur (UP), Oct 19 (PTI) A 35-year-old woman was allegedly hacked to death in a village in Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday.

The body of the woman identified as Rita (35) was found in the forest area, Superintendent of Police Prashant Verma said.

Also Read | Shahpur Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

The woman was a resident of Purwa village in Hussainganj area of the district.

On a complaint lodged by the victim's parents, an FIR has been registered against the woman's husband Jai Prakash, her in-laws, brother-in-law and his wife blaming them for killing Rita, the SP said.

Also Read | Jammu & Kashmir Police Inspector Mohammed Ashraf Bhat Shot Dead by Militants in Anantnag.

Police is trying to arrest the accused who are absconding.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)