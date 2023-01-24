Sultanpur(UP), Jan 24 (PTI) A 35-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in Bandhuankala here on Tuesday, police said.

Inspector-in-charge of Bandhuankala police station Ravindra Kumar Singh said the incident took place in Katra village.

Mangal Yadav climbed atop a truck parked near the tree and then hung himself. Prima facie, it appears that he took the extreme step following a domestic discord, Singh said.

