Muzaffarnagar, Sep 28 (PTI) A 35-year-old woman was killed and her husband injured on Monday when a speeding truck hit their motorcycle in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

The deceased was identified as Komal, they said, adding that the truck driver has been arrested.

Police said the accident took place when the victims were returning home from a doctor's clinic.

