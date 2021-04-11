Guwahati, Apr 11 (PTI) Assam's coronavirus cases surged to 2,20,310 on Sunday as 352 more people tested positive for the infection while one new fatality pushed the COVID-19 death toll to 1,118, the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.

With the state witnessing the second wave of coronavirus infections, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reviewed the preparedness to deal with the pandemic at different places.

Of the 352 new COVID-19 cases, Kamrup (Metropolitan) district reported 186 cases followed by Dibrugarh (23), Nagaon (18), Tinsukia (17), the bulletin said.

The state currently has a total of 1,902 active COVID-19 cases, while 2,15,943 people have recovered from the virus, including 36 on Sunday, it said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state is now 98.02 per cent.

The state has so far tested 75,21,991 samples for COVID-19 and the overall positivity rate is 2.93 per cent, it said.

Meanwhile, Sonowal reviewed the COVID-19 scenario and preparations with top officials and doctors at Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh.

"Urged all to create awareness among the masses and focus on the #TikaUtsav, targeting and testing," he tweeted.

Sarma along with Health Department officials visited the Guwahati-based Kalapahar TB Hospital, which was transformed into a COVID-19 centre last year, to check preparedness for dealing with the situation.

"Spoke to doctors & staff to understand their requirements including checking on availability of PPE Kits. Advised best attention to #COVID19 patients here," he tweeted.

The NHM bulletin further said a total of 12,44,151 people have so far received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine across the state, while 2,54,218 persons have got the second dose.

