Hyderabad, Aug 23 (PTI) Telangana on Monday recorded 354 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,55,343, while the toll rose to 3,861 with three more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 57, followed by Karimnagar (32) and Nalgonda (25) districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM on Monday.

The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases on Monday with 427 people recuperating from the infectious disease. The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 6,45,174.

The number of active cases was 6,308, the bulletin said.

It said 74,634 samples were tested on Monday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 2,40,16,637.

The samples tested per million population was 6,45,261.

The Case Fatality Rate in the state was 0.58 per cent, while it was 1.3 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 98.44 per cent, while it was 97.60 per cent in the country.

Meanwhile, the state government on Monday started a special "mop up" vaccination drive in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Cantonment Board areas in the city.

State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, who visited a vaccination centre, said the main objective of this drive was to make Hyderabad a 100 per cent COVID vaccinated city, an official release said.

