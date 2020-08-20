Pune, Aug 20 (PTI) Pune district reported 3,544 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its count to 1,35,837 on Thursday, a health official said.

He said the death toll reached 3,361 with 71 more succumbing to the infection.

Also, 1386 patients were discharged from hospitals in the district, he said.

"Of the 3,544 cases, 1,669 were in Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which now has 79,037 patients. With 1105 cases, Pimpri-Chinchwad's COVID-19 count now stands at 38,821," he said.

The number of positive cases in rural and Pune Cantonment board area increased to 17,979, he said.

