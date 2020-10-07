Lucknow Oct 7 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday recorded 3,561 fresh coronavirus cases, raising the total infection count to 4,24,326, while the death toll reached 6,200 with 47 more fatalities.

The recovery rate of the state is 88.36 per cent with a total of 3,74,972 COVID-19 patients being discharged from hospitals after recovery, Additional Chief Secretary, Information, Navneet Sehgal said.

While 3,561 fresh cases were reported in a day, as many as 4,219 patients were discharged from hospitals during the same period, he said.

The state presently has 43,154 active cases, of which around 19,000 are in home isolation, Sehgal said.

According to a health department bulletin, Lucknow reported the highest 529 fresh cases, followed by 257 from Ghaziabad, 213 from Gautam Budhnagar, 191 from Meerut, 159 from Prayagraj and cases in other places.

Among the 47 new deaths, three each were reported from Lucknow, Kanpur Nagar, Varanasi, Saharanpur and Azamgarh, and two each from Gorakhpur, Ayodhya, Jaunpur, Mathura and Ambedkarnagar, the bulletin said.

On Tuesday, over 1.62 lakh COVID-19 tests were done, Sehgal said, adding so far over 1.12 crore tests have been conducted in the state.

He said it was necessary that all precautions should taken at a time when less cases are being reported so that there is no second wave of the deadly virus.

The chief minister has appealed to people to take good care of their health and immediately get the tests done and consult a doctor in case of having any COVID-19 symptom, the official said.

He has also directed the officials of the health and medical education department for extra caution in Lucknow, Kanpur Nagar, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Gorakhpur and Meerut and ensure necessary arrangements in hospitals, Sehgal said.

