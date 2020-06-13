Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | 358 New Coronavirus Cases in Pune District, 13 Deaths

Agency News PTI| Jun 13, 2020 11:12 PM IST
Pune, June 13 (PTI) 358 new coronavirus patients were found in Pune district since previous evening, taking the number of cases to 11,560, a health official said on Saturday.

The death toll in the district reached 484 with 13 patients succumbing to the infection during this period.

"Of 358 cases, 282 were found in Pune Municipal Corporation limits, where 9,448 cases have been reported so far. 163 patients were also discharged from the hospitals upon recovery," said the official.

39 new cases came to light in Pimpri-Chinchwad area where the COVID-19 count now stands at 1,117.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

