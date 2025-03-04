Mumbai, Mar 4 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday informed the state assembly that 36 murder cases were registered in Beed district from January to October 2024.

In a written reply to the lower House, Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, said 275 cases of murder and 766 cases of attempt to murder were registered in the district in Marathwada in the last five years.

Beed district has been in the news in the last couple of months after the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.

He said as many as 260 persons involved in these cases held arms licences, and 199 licences of permit holders, including deceased persons, were suspended or cancelled after the cases were registered.

The chief minister also gave details about the murder case of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. He said eight persons have been arrested under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the case.

He said another accused, Krishna Andhale, was absconding, while sub-inspector Rajesh Patil of Kaij police station has been suspended.

Deshmukh was abducted, tortured and murdered on December 9, last year, allegedly for attempting to stop an extortion bid targeting an energy company in the district.

The state Crime Investigation Department (CID) on February 27 filed a more than 1,200-page chargesheet at a court in Beed in Deshmukh's murder and two related cases.

