Aizawl, Apr 13 (PTI) Mizoram's COVID-19 tally rose to 4,655 on Tuesday as 36 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Thirty-two fresh cases were reported in Aizawl district, three in Lawngtlai and one in Champhai, he said.

Sixteen of the new patients had returned from other states, while two had come from Myanmar, the official said.

Mizoram now has 175 active cases, while 4,468 people have recovered from the disease and 12 patients have succumbed to the infection to date, he said.

The state has thus far tested over 2.64 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 1,660 on Monday, the official said.

As many as 78,047 people, including 22,531 senior citizens, have been vaccinated so far, State Immunisation Officer Dr Lalzawmi said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)