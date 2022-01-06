Noida, Jan 6 (PTI) Thirty-six people, including five women, have been arrested from two hotels in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, over alleged illegal sex trade and for defying restrictions imposed due to COVID-19, police said on Thursday.

The arrests were made during raids on Wednesday night. One of the arrested women is of Nepali-origin, they said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Vishal Pandey said on the basis of a tip-off, a search was carried out at a hotel in Sector Beta 2.

Two women and the hotel's operator were held for suspicious activities, he said.

“One of the women is a foreign national. Further inquiry from them led the police to another hotel in Sector Sigma 1, where three more women were found,” Pandey said.

“Altogether, 36 people, including five women, have been arrested during the raids at the two hotels. Police have also seized Rs 1.30 lakh cash, liquor bottles, wrist watches, etc and impounded eight cars,” he added.

The accused have been booked for illegal sex trade and under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (unlawfully or negligently spreading infection of any disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code, the police said.

With active COVID-19 cases exceeding the 1,000-mark in Gautam Buddh Nagar, night curfew has been extended from 10 pm to 6 am. The government has also restricted large public gatherings and mandated adherence to COVID-appropriate behaviour in public places.

