New Delhi [India], March 6 (ANI): A 36-year-old man allegedly shot himself to death in Jawahar Park area of South Delhi's Neb Sarai, police said on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan said that a distress call reporting the incident in Jawahar Park was received at the Neb Sarai Police Station at 11 pm on Tuesday after which both Crime Team and Forensic units were immediately dispatched to the site.

"A call was received at the Neb Sarai Police station in which the caller said someone had come to meet his brother and bullets were fired. Police on arriving at the scene find that Bharat Sachdeva, around 36 years old, had taken his own life. He used to drive and auto and had recently lost his job," the DCP said.

According to preliminary investigation, the DCP said, "it seems the man shot himself as there is an entry and exit wound. We are investigating further."

The body has been sent to the mortuary at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) for a post-mortem examination.

However, the family of the deceased has alleged murder. "I have come here, but the police is not letting me see the body of my son," the dead man's father claimed

"With two young children left behind, why will my son take his own life by shooting himself? It is a murder," said the deceased's father. (ANI)

