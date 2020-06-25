Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 25 (ANI): As many as 36,000 samples have been collected out of the target of 50,000 COVID-19 tests in the Assembly constituencies of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, Telangana informed.

It stated that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had earlier decided to conduct 50,000 coronavirus tests in the Assembly constituencies of GHMC. As a result of this decision, special camps were conducted and 36,000 samples have been collected so far from June 16.

It further informed that currently, 8,253 samples are pending for testing in various labs. A sample should be tested within 48 hours until then must be stored at a fixed temperature. Large amounts of samples have been deposited in labs due to the establishment of special camps and collection of samples.

The Director of Public Health and Family Welfare said that collecting new samples without testing can be difficult to store, and further testing for a few days can lead to false positives later.

"We have stopped the collection of specimen for corona speculators for two days to complete the pending, sanitizing labs and collections centres. But hospitals are routinely testing those with coronavirus symptoms. So, we ask people not to worry. We will continue to make sure that the corona tests are performed continuously for those who need it," it further stated. (ANI)

